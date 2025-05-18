Beyond Plastic MD

Stacy Jones
4h

I' m an anesthesiologist with over 30 years experience (I'm a dinosaur too I guess) and this is not an entirely new phenomenon. I think that it appeals to a particular subset of our surgical colleagues that view us in Anesthesiology as impediments rather than partners in the perioperative arena. If the patient doesn't receive anesthesia and there is no licensed/board certified anesthesia provider involved, then potentially there's less worry about silly things like NPO status or that history of a stroke 4 weeks ago (there is solid evidence that outcomes improve if you wait for at least 6-9 months after a stroke to have a procedure requiring general anesthesia). Also- depending on where you practice, elective cosmetic procedures often include the costs associated with anesthesia, including the provider's fee, in with the overall fee for the procedure and some cosmetic surgeons would rather not "share" that.

Stephanie Loomis
5h

I may not love full sedation, but cannot fathom an invasive procedure without at least a “twilight” version.

2 more comments...

