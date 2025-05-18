Years ago National Lampoon Magazine published an issue in which they satirized the trend to ambulating patients earlier and earlier after surgery. The culmination was “simultaneous ambulation” in which the patient walked around the operating room while the surgeon operated on them! I thought it was hilarious.

Surgery has not quite reached that stage, but a relatively new trend seems to be operating on patients that are fully awake. We have done this for decades but almost exclusively for minor surgery- mole removal, small skin cancers, and such. Some procedures in neurosurgery have been done on awake patients so their response to working on parts of the brain can be observed- ironically, although the brain mediates pain in the body, the brain itself has no pain sensation. Some surgeons are now routinely performing major, almost exclusively cosmetic, surgery on patients who are fully or nearly awake. The practitioners of awake surgery cite numerous benefits and advantages for both surgeon and patient. They claim there is little risk of drug reactions, patients can cooperate and feel like a part of the process, there is no need to recover from the anesthetic, nausea and vomiting are minimized, the risk of blood clots is less, and the technique is allegedly ideal for patients who are very anxious about going under anesthesia.

To me, the idea of doing anesthesia on awake patients for major surgery is so outlandish that I never considered it. Recently, I had occasion to view some videos of surgery performed on awake patients and hear some surgeons describe their practice. I came away with a number of concerns.

Where do these patients come from? In all my years of practice I cannot recall a single patient who refused even mild sedation and expressed a desire to be fully awake for major surgery. If you are doing surgery on patients who are awake, patient selection is crucial. In my view, anxious patients are the last ones you would want to perform surgery on awake. If a patient is anxious about going under, how will they react to being awake while being cut on? One surgeon mentioned giving patients oral sedation. This is not truly awake surgery. In one video, the patient was literally sucking on the end of a hose attached to a cylinder of nitrous oxide (laughing gas). Like someone vaping, he did this throughout the surgery as it delivered the gas. His inappropriately giggly behavior indicated he was clearly high. Administering anesthesia in such a cavalier fashion made me cringe. I can think of few things more dangerous.

If you sedate the patient even slightly, much less having them breathe nitrous oxide, you are no longer doing awake anesthesia so the term is misleading. Patients under any type of sedation, even conscious IV sedation, which I used throughout my decades of practice, must still have local anesthetic injected into the area of surgery. Local anesthesia injections sting and, in major surgery, a lot must be given, sometimes repeatedly. This can be quite painful and there is a real risk of overdosing, which can lead to dangerous side effects. I noted with interest that one or two staff in the operating room kept up a continuous tapping on some part of the patient’s body with their hands throughout the surgery as a distraction. Even so, some patients clearly reacted to the shots by exclaiming “ouch,” physically withdrawing, or both. I could see potential danger if a patient moved suddenly in the middle of surgery because they felt pain.

Sterility was a big issue. If there is one imperative in surgery it is that you must maintain a sterile field. One of the supposed benefits of awake anesthesia is that patients can participate in the surgery. By this I mean they can interact with the surgical team and even re-position themselves on command, which can be convenient when doing operations on multiple areas. The downside is that it is difficult, if not impossible, to maintain a sterile surgical field. Cell phone calls were made, including by the patient. Few things are dirtier than cell phones! I saw parts of some surgical instruments being dragged across non-sterile areas. If you want to see a surgeon go nuts, just contaminate a small part of their surgical field. In my view, only lip service was paid to sterility in some of these operations.

One of the most glaring omissions I saw was the absence of any monitoring of vital signs. I saw no blood pressure cuffs, no heart monitors, and no pulse oximeters. These can provide clues to a problem before it manifests outwardly by the patient. I found the absence of proper monitoring to be one of the most glaring omissions.

Patients typically got up on their own from the operating table and even stood up to view their immediate result in the mirror. Assuming an upright position quickly can cause a patient to faint. Some of these patients were quite large and, if they had fainted, no one could have caught them. In hospitals, such falls are sentinel events which must be reported to the state medical board. The potential for liability here was, I felt, huge. Family or friends were allowed in the operating room. I can only imagine one of these fainting, falling, and getting hurt.

Finally, the informal operating room atmosphere was unlike any I have ever dealt with, more like a party than a serious surgical undertaking. I had seen this in videos posted by Michael Salzhauer, MD, aka Dr. Miami. This seemed undignified. I believe all surgery should be taken seriously and the casual, carnival-like vibe made me uncomfortable.

I searched the website for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and found only one reference to awake surgery, but this clearly concerned patients receiving sedation in one form or another so they were not truly awake.

Can major cosmetic surgery be performed on fully or largely awake patients? The videos I saw indicate the answer is clearly yes. My question is: why? The supposed advantages, when examined individually, don’t seem to hold up to scrutiny. One reason could be that many doctors posing as plastic surgeons cannot obtain privileges to perform their surgeries in accredited surgery centers and must find ways to operate with minimalist anesthesia in their offices. This limitation led to the development of tumescent anesthesia for liposuction by a dermatologist who wanted to do this in his office.

I regard fully awake major surgery in the same way I do the trans-umbilical breast augmentation (TUBA), as a gimmick that can be used to by a plastic surgeon to establish a niche and market their practice. The TUBA’s popularity was short-lived and its only advantage was avoiding a small scar on or near the breast. Only 1% of breast augmentations today are done this way.

With all that said, the surgeons I watched were properly trained and certified, and clearly successful. Am I just a dinosaur and this is the future of outpatient surgery, especially cosmetic surgery? Is this a niche like the TUBA for a tiny percentage of surgeons and their patients? Or is it potential disaster waiting to happen? Time will tell. I would never undergo major surgery in this fashion.

Richard T. Bosshardt, MD, FACS

