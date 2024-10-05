Beyond Plastic MD

Home
Archive
About
Where I Stand- A short summary
Political disagreements should never stand in the way of friendships and family relationships
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
5
We Need to Get Politics Out of Abortion and Vice Versa
Get rid of the incendiary conversation, enact the reasonable legislation that most people want, and move on.
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
3
Musings on 46 years a physician
Leaving clinical medicine is going to be bittersweet, but I feel the time has come.
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
9

September 2024

Hacking Weather and Severe Storms
We are like children at times playing with fire and other things we don’t truly understand
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
The Trump Story You Will Not See Anywhere Else
People are always more complicated than you think.
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
12
M. Studiensis- a ten year retrospective
Where does the time go?
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
2
I was wrong about Kamala Harris
I am not a fan of Kamala Harris.* I have little memory of her in the lead up to the democratic primaries of the 2020 election.
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
13

August 2024

I Was Never Political, Until Now
Every country has the government it deserves- Joseph de Maistre
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
5

July 2024

Don't Boycott the Olympics- Boycott the Sponsors
Target the funding for the International Olympic Committee. That should get their attention.
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
1
Shameless Hit Piece on Chloe Cole Highlights Gaslighting by Queer/Gender Activists
When delusional thinking is “affirmed” reality becomes fungible. Reality is now “your” reality or “my” reality.
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
1
Banned again!
This time it is Sermo, the site supposedly for physician engagement. This is getting ridiculous!
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
3
Censorship is alive and well in Medicine
Sermo is supposedly a site for physicians to engage with one another. Instead, it is censoring posts that challenge things like Covid orthodoxy.
  
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
2
© 2024 Richard T. Bosshardt, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture